TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $59.02 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $59,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,258 shares of company stock worth $41,504,952. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of LHX opened at $217.51 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $223.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

