TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $33.08 Million Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,314,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 301,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VC opened at $127.26 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.11.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

