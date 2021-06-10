Todd Renaud Sells 5,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

