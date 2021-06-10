Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPZEF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Topaz Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

