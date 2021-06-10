Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.74 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,597 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.