Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 210,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

