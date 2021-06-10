Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $505.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

