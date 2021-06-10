Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 38,055 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,055 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.54 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

