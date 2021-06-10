Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

