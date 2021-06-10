TravelNote (TVNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 98.7% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $24,839.87 and $1,392.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00189319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00202694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.29 or 0.01304502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,096.57 or 0.99717925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

