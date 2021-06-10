Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIN. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

TRIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 62,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,234. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $388.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $7,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $7,199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

