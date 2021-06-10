True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.58

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 37399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The firm has a market cap of C$660.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

