TrueFi Market Cap Tops $39.68 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $39.68 million and $9.07 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00862960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.34 or 0.08522022 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

