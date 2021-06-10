Truist Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $326.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist from $386.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.98% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.21.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.39. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 217.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 101.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $15,599,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

