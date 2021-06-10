Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THO. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

NYSE:THO opened at $116.26 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

