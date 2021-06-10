Trust Wallet Token Hits Market Cap of $86.91 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $86.91 million and $39.97 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00199251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.70 or 0.01314212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.24 or 1.00250337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

