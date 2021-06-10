Tucows (TSE:TC) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.
TC traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of C$73.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$988.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26.
About Tucows
Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.