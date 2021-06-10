Tucows (TSE:TC) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

TC traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of C$73.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$988.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

