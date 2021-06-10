Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $3,350,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

