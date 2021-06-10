Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

TSN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,984. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tyson Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

