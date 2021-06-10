Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.