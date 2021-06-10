Ubiq Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $38,404.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,847.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.48 or 0.06712785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00465555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.39 or 0.01632116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00158039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.41 or 0.00698597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00453696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00365202 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

