UBS Group AG Acquires 184,963 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 184,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $79,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

