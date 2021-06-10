UBS Group AG Buys 165,137 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,137 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $146,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 105,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.