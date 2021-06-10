UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.34% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $121,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.56 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.26.

