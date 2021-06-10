UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $106,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,206,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,016,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,004,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

