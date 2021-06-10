UBS Group AG Has $92.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $92,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $198.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.