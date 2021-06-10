UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.94% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $114,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.64 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95.

