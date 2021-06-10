UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €140.29 ($165.04).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €130.50 ($153.53) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.07. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

