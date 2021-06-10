UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

EZJ opened at GBX 986.20 ($12.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,974.52. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

