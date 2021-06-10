UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $75.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.