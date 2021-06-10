UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.55

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 18735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.