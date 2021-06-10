UniMex Network Hits Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $115,178.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,775,038 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

