UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $399.86. The stock had a trading volume of 110,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,596. The company has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.