UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Head to Head Comparison

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group 6.42% 26.04% 9.02% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Oscar Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group $257.14 billion 1.47 $15.40 billion $16.88 23.76 Oscar Health $462.80 million 12.72 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UnitedHealth Group and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group 0 3 16 1 2.90 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus price target of $425.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $37.83, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. Given Oscar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than UnitedHealth Group.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Oscar Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services. The OptumHealth segment provides access to networks of care provider specialists, health management services, care delivery, consumer engagement, and financial services. This segment serves individuals directly through care delivery systems, employers, payers, and government entities. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and managed services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has partnership with the University of California, San Francisco to expand the mental health workforce in California. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

