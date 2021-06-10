UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to post sales of $702.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $643.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.21 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Barclays started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,237,600.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UWMC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

