V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. V.F. reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 3,216,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,026. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85. V.F. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.