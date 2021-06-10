Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 76.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

