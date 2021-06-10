Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $10.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several research firms have commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,264,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after buying an additional 706,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.99. 79,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

