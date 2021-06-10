Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI traded down $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $236.54. 1,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,009. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.