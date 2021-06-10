Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.95

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 6427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Valvoline by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 218,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

