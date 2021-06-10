Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Boosted by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $379.19. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,933. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $258.61 and a one year high of $388.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

