Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.16. 14,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,909. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

