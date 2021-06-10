Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSTA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth $12,331,000. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

