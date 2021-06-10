Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock worth $8,641,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

