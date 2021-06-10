Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,859. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

