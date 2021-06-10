Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OEZVY remained flat at $$17.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

