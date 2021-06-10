Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.8-$877.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $862.20 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.230-2.230 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.