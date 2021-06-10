Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62. Verint Systems has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

