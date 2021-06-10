Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Cut by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $169.67. 5,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

