Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

